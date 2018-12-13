ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Awwwww! The St. Louis Blues brought their team puppy on to the ice during Thursday afternoon's practice.
Barclay, who is being raised by the front office of the team, was seen carrying a hockey stick and blocking a hockey puck with his paws.
The adorable Labrador retriever puppy will be in the team's care for 12 to 16 months before starting service dog training. Then, the pup will be part of an 18 month training before being matched with a forever home.
Don't forget to follow Barclay's journey on Instagram @stlbluespup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.