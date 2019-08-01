A man attempted to rob a bank by using a note to demand money, not knowing that the note had his personal information on it.
It was just after 11:00 a.m. on Monday, when 54-year old Michael Harrell walked up to the counter at a US Bank branch on Euclid Ave. on Cleveland's East side, and passed a note demanding money.
"When the teller took the note, and looked at it and looked at the other side, she saw his name, he had used a note that he had used earlier at the BMV and it had is name on it," said Vicki Anderson, Special Agent for the Cleveland FBI.
The note also included Harrell's address. Investigators say the teller was stunned.
"She actually even referred to him as Michael. Gave him the money and called him Michael and then notified law enforcement," said Anderson.
The Cleveland office of the FBI said this is not the first time that a bank robber has left an incriminating piece of evidence at the scene, but in each case, it makes the job of finding the suspect a lot easier.
"We've had individuals drop things on the way out the door, that they didn't intend to obviously," said Anderson. "We've had individuals drop cell phones that have all their identifying information in it. A lot of times, we're sending out pictures, we have no idea who this person could be or what part of town they could be from, and when you present a note that has your name already on it and address, it helps law enforcement tremendously."
But even with his name and address, investigators have not been able to locate Harrell.
