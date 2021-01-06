BALTIMORE (KMOV.com) – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is getting national attention after calling out a local activist during a COVID-19 press conference.
Scott was providing an update on COVID-19 within his city Tuesday when he was interrupted by a man known as “Shorty,” according to WBFF.
"Shorty, pull your mask up, man," the mayor said.
When the man interrupted Scott again, the mayor told him, “People need to hear this information because they dying."
