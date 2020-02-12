BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ballwin are asking for help finding two suspects who stole from an unlocked car in Ballwin.
Around 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 two suspects were seen getting into an unlocked vehicle parked on Wildwood Parkway. The suspects reportedly stole a checkbook and the Illinois license plates that were on the outside of the vehicle.
Both suspects were smoking cigarettes at the time of the crime, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Ballwin Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.