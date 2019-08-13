SYDNEY, Au. (CNN) A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman in Sydney's central business district, according to a statement from New South Wales police.
New South Wales emergency services and police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife walking along York St. and reports of a stabbing near the corner of King and Clarence Streets in Sydney's commercial center around 2 p.m. Local time, the statement said.
Police found a woman with a stab wound inside a hotel room. Paramedics transported her to a hospital, where she is now in stable condition, NSW police said.
Soon after, police located and arrested the suspect.
Police are patrolling the area and road closure have been put in place, but police say they believe there is no further threat to public safety.
