(CNN) -- A 30 minute trip over earth is squeezed into 60 seconds in this amazing time-lapse video taken by NASA astronaut Nick Hague from the International Space Station.
The Space-X Dragon Cargo-Craft departed on Monday, with astronauts and researchers also performing a number of research projects and lab work from the space station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.