MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Nj. (CNN) -- A utility technician working on a downed power line had a brush with death he never saw coming Monday.
It all started around 5 a.m. during a heavy rain storm at the intersection of Highway 70 and Colonial Drive in Manchester Township.
Downed power lines were sparking spectacular electrical explosions.
Come daybreak, with the rain stopped, the utility worker attempted to deal with a single down power line.
It hit the ground, erupting in flames and sending the worker running for his life through the fire, trying to get to safety.
"As soon as it hits the ground it erupts into a fireball," said Sergeant Chris Hemhauser with the Manchester Township police. "And right in the middle of it is a JCP&L employee standing there."
Hemhauser was watching firsthand, the moment was captured on his dash cam.
"I immediately felt like this guy is in danger," Hemhauser said.
He immediately bolted over to the worker to check if he was ok, urging him to go to the hospital.
"He says, ‘No I'm good," the sergeant recalled.
Hemhauser says prior to the dangerous explosion, a JCP&L employee on scene told him the downed power line was de-energized, which he believes is why the worker in the video was handling it.
A spokesperson for the company said "We have procedures to follow to keep our employees safe. Whether those procedures were followed will be part of our investigation."
The worker was wearing specialty rubber boots, gloves, and a yellow jumpsuit, which are all fire retardant and non-conductive to electricity, which the company says likely contributed to its worker escaping from the frightening fire uninjured.
