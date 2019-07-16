(KMOV.com) – Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 launched.
The Saturn V rocket that carried astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins launched from the Kennedy Space Center at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969.
Four days later, the first man set foot on the moon.
