(KMOV.com) - Amazon is investigating whether one of its drivers stole the very package she just delivered in Florida.
Home surveillance footage shows the driver dropping the package off and then taking a picture before picking up the package and walking away.
The delivery driver had to show an ID to get into the gated community where the package was supposed to be dropped off so it didn’t take long to track her down.
The item she took was worth $7.
