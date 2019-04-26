ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Cardinals' pitcher Adam Wainwright introduced a new addition to this family.
Wainwright and his wife adopted their fifth child, Caleb Adam Wainwright, just a little over two months ago.
The family announced the addition on social media Thursday. Wainwright talked about the adoption in the clubhouse on Friday.
Lots of cool things happening lately but nothing compares to this. @Mrswaino and I have been waiting anxiously to announce that we have added a beautiful little boy to our family. So, I’d like to be the first to introduce Caleb Adam Wainwright to all of you! Praise the Lord! pic.twitter.com/akILgy6sEl— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) April 25, 2019
Congrats to the Wainwright family!
