PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) -- Some people heading to work Monday morning faced an unusual delay.
A pack of stray dogs force traffic to stop as they prance across a busy highway in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) -- Some people heading to work Monday morning faced an unusual delay.
A pack of stray dogs force traffic to stop as they prance across a busy highway in Phoenix, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.