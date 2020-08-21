During the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Brayden Harrington, 13, shares how meeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave him confidence to work through his stutter.
"Without Joe Biden, I wouldn't be here talking to you today," Brayden says in the video. "He told me that we were members of the same club: we stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president."
Earlier this year, Biden opened up about his struggle with stuttering.
"It has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup," Biden said. He said he thinks "part of it's confidence" and that he has to "think in terms of not rushing."
