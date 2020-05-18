ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At 101-years young, June Dieckmann was joyous as she was discharged from Christian Hospital after surviving the coronavirus. She blew kisses to the staff members who took care of her.
June was admitted to the hospital in mid-April.
June grew up in St. Louis and currently lives alone at an assisted living facility. She was married to her husband for 73 years. She has two children and has volunteered in the community for over 50 years.
She was too young to remember the influenza pandemic of 1918, but she grew up riding the streetcar to school.
June will celebrate her next birthday this coming October.
1 of 4
Tim Mudrovic
101 Year Old Woman June Survives Broken Leg and Coronavirus and gets celebratory Discharge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.