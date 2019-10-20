LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/CBS) – A 4-year-old boy born with Down syndrome was an honorary conductor for the University of Louisville Band over the weekend.
Thousands of fans cheered as Allen Norton, who has been a lifelong Cardinals fan, led the band during Halftime of Saturday’s football game between Louisville and Clemson.
Amy Acklin, the band’s director, said she was inspired by the University of Florida to let Allen be an honorary conductor.
"We want to be a part of something that's much bigger than us as a band," Acklin told WDRB. "These are fighters; these are inspirational people. We think this is a very powerful idea that I think will connect with our community."
The boy took his job seriously by practicing his conducting skills before the game began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.