WESTON, MA (CNN) -- Massachusettes State Police officials say two men got into a minor crash Friday, started arguing, and somehow one of them ended up on the hood of a car.
65-year-old Richard Kamrowski and 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald ended up in a minor fender bender and the confrontation quickly escalated.
Eventually, Kamrowski somehow ended up clinging to the hood of Fitzgerald’s Infiniti SUV.
But Fitzgerald kept driving, stopping and speeding up for about three miles, sometimes going as fast as 70 miles per hour.
Finally, a couple of drivers who watched the incident happen, including the ones who took the above video, worked to box in Fitzgerald and keep him from driving off before troopers got there.
One man even forced Fitzgerald out of the car at gunpoint.
Both Kamrowski and Fitzgerald were arrested and Fitzgerald had his license revoked.
The man who pulled the gun was licensed to carry a firearm so he wasn't charged.
