ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals recorded the Stanley Cup trips around the warning track Wednesday night using a 360-degree camera.
The Cardinals posted a video on their Facebook page Friday that shows Blues players Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly and Pat Maroon riding along the warning track at Busch Stadium while taking turns hoisting the Stanley Cup!
