ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Researchers at Washington University are studying how a pregnant woman's sleep schedule directly affects her baby.
Right now, the researchers are studying more than 1,000 pregnant women in St. Louis.
"About 12 percent of women deliver pre-term with no known cause. Our hypothesis is some of those women may be at risk to deliver pre-term because their daily schedule is not in agreement with their biological daily schedule," said Eric Herzog of Washington University.
During pregnancy, if you are forcing yourself to wake up with an alarm, you can be at risk.
Shift work especially rotating night shift work has the highest risk.
Both of the researchers who spoke to News 4 have children of their own that were preemies so they are especially passionate about the work they're doing.
"They hope their findings can inform with a policy change or with a warning for pregnant women about the types of schedules you should or could keep to ensure or at least decrease the likelihood of a normal term pregnancy or a pregnancy that's not going to put your baby at risk," said Carmel Martin-Fairey of Washington University.
For many women, whether it's work or caring for other children, you're schedule just doesn't allow you to wake up with the sun.
The researchers do say the more consistent you are with your schedule even if the hours are wacky-- the better.
Nevertheless, they say get rid yourself of mom guilt because stressing only makes it worse!
