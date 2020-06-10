ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- To help test potential treatments for COVID-19, researchers at Washington University have developed a mouse model of the virus that replicates the illness.
The mouse model allows scientists to develop underlying health conditions like obesity, diabetes or chronic lung disease to learn why some people develop life-threatening cases of the coronavirus while others recover.
“Mice are useful because you can study a large number of them and observe the course of the disease and the immune response in a way that is hard to do in people," said principal investigator Michael S. Diamond.
You can read more on what the researchers are doing here.
