ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University students are split on new methods aimed to encourage people to wear masks on campus.
An anonymous student-led Instagram account called WashU Covidiots was launched in August. It shows photos and videos of large groups on or around campus with minimal social distancing and masks.
The account also has informative photos and claims it's not about shaming people or causing harm, but about holding people accountable.
Hear what students have to say about the account in the above video.
