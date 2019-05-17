ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County man was arrested after he allegedly met with an undercover officer regarding child pornography.
Court documents state that George Sessen, 42, had conversations with an undercover police officer online, during which he transferred several images depicting prepubescence children engaging in sex acts. The suspect then reportedly went to a hotel room to have sex with the undercover officer while watching child porn.
When Sessen was taken into custody, police reportedly found videos and over 20 pictures depicting child pornography between his cell phone and computer. According to court records, Sessen admitted to possessing and sending the images.
According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Sessen was a web developer with Washington University.
Sessen has been charged with first-degree promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography.
