ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University announced it would furlough about 1,300 employees and cut pay for school leaders and some faculty in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
David H. Perlmutter, Executive Vice Chancellor for Medical Affairs, said the school expects an operating loss near $60 million for the first month of the pandemic. Perlmutter said academic beds are sitting empty and the school’s clinics are seeing 60% fewer patients leading to higher expenses and lower revenues.
“Even an institution as strong as Washington University School of Medicine doesn’t have the ability to withstand this degree of losses for an extended period of time,” Perlmutter said in a letter to staff members. Furloughs for the School of Medicine will begin next week.
At the School of Medicine, the Executive Faculty and school leadership have agreed to take pay reductions of 15% or 20%, depending on the unit, to be effective May 1. The school will also freeze hiring and variable compensation incentive payments.
The 1,300 staff members that will be furloughed will be contacted by their managers. The furlough allows employees to retain their benefits and file for unemployment. Washington University expects the furloughs to last roughly three months.
