ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University officials announced the school is adding a new $616 million neuroscience research building to its School of Medicine campus.
The schools says the 609,000-square-foot facility will be one of the largest research buildings in the country and is meant to "bring together over 100 research teams focused on solving the many mysteries of the brain and the body’s nervous system. Those teams, comprising some 875 researchers, will come from a wide array of disciplines, including the medical school’s neurology, neuroscience, neurosurgery, psychiatry and anesthesiology departments."
The construction of the 11-story building will begin in March. Researchers are set to start in 2023.
“With this new building, we are able to offer the neuroscience community a central home and a laboratory environment that can inspire entirely new concepts that allow us to grasp a much deeper understanding of the brain and have a global impact on health and science,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a statement.
The building will be located at 4370 Duncan Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.