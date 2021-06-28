ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new study conducted in the St. Louis area showed at least one COVID vaccine could provide immunity for years. The news comes nearly seven months after the COVID-19 vaccine was first administered in the St. Louis area.
As variants become more prevalent, there are growing concerns about immunity and how long the vaccines will provide protection. Researchers at Washington University said most people who have received the Pfizer vaccine can rest assured knowing they have protection against the original strain of COVID-19 that will likely last for years.
Dr. Alli Ellebedy helped lead the study. He said the key to a strong immune response is found within germinal centers, which are located in lymph nodes and train antibodies how to fight the virus, long-term.
“These will last for years, we are talking about years of antibodies protected in their blood,” Ellebedy said.
The study tracked over 40 people for a five-month timeframe after they received the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Ellebedy found their germinal centers were still churning out COVID fighting immune cells, even 15 weeks after just one dose of the vaccine.
“They will induce a very durable immunity that could last for years,” Dr. Ellebedy said. “Especially against the strain they were immunized against, which is the original strain of the virus.”
Dr. Ellebedy said the vaccine protects against most variants but it’s unknown if they will protect against variants not yet discovered. If booster shots are recommended, Dr. Ellebedy said those who’ve received the Pfizer vaccine should still get a booster shot.
“In the last 6 months we’ve learned the virus is changing so their could be a potential that we need a booster just to train our immune system to see the new virus,” Ellebedy said.
Researchers only studied Pfizer but because of the mRNA technology they believe the Moderna vaccine will have similar results. Even though the study showed a strong immune response after one dose of Pfizer, doctors said it’s crucial to receive both doses for maximum protection.
