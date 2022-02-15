Washington University study shows how antibodies improve following COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Washington University study looked at how antibodies improve in quality for months after a COVID-19 vaccination.
The study on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showed antibodies become more precisely targeted against the virus for at least six months. The study concluded that even as antibodies decrease in quantity, their quality increases.
Researchers told News 4 the protection only lasts as long as the virus doesn’t change. They said the more people who are vaccinated against the virus, the less likely variants will appear.
