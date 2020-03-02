ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for a pair of armed men who carjacked two Washington University students late Friday night near Forest Park.
Just before 10:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man was checking out the back-up camera of his 2014 Volkswagen Passat in the 6100 block of Pershing with a 22-year-old woman. While outside, the man told police he was struck in the head by armed men wearing face masks.
The suspects ordered the pair to hand over their belongings before jumping into the Passat and speeding off.
Later, police found the woman's cell phone a few blocks away in the 6100 block of Waterman.
The Washington University Police Department later confirmed that the victims were students.
