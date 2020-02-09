ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Washington University student was assaulted overnight.
Washington University sent a security memo to students regarding the incident Sunday morning. In the memo, authorities said the student was near Delmar and West Gate when a man ran towards him and “slashed” him with an unknown object. The suspect then reportedly yelled something unintelligible and continued running.
The University City Police Department said the student had a small laceration on his abdomen and refused medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.