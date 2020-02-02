ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were charged after robbing a Washington University student Saturday night.
The Clayton Police Department said Darrion Gardner, 19, and Malik Dorsey, 20, approached a Washington University student near Dartford Ave. and Aberdeen Pl. around 7 p.m. with a pellet gun. The suspects struck the victim on the head with the gun and took his property. The duo then left the area.
The victim suffered minor injuries to the head.
Police said the duo attempted to rob a woman around the same time on the Concordia Seminary campus. The duo shoved the woman and ran away when they realized she didn't have anything of value to give them.
Gardner and Dorsey were found in the 800 block of North Skinker and were taken into custody.
They were both charged with robbery, attempted robbery and assault.
The Clayton Police Department said Gardner and Dorsey are suspected of other robberies in other areas.
