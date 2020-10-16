ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Washington University is leading an international coronavirus study but this one is not looking at developing a vaccine.
The clinical trial studies three drugs to help the immune system better cope with COVID-19. The virus has the ability to turn the body's immune system against the body even after the virus has been cleared from the body.
"We desperately need more and better treatments," Dr. William Powderly with Washington University said.
The clinical trial is funded by the National Institutes of Health. Click here to learn more about the trail.
