ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Washington University is the latest university to require all employees and trainees to be vaccinated.
Proof of full vaccination will be required by August 30. Exemptions may be granted for medical contraindications and for religious beliefs, following a case-by case basis evaulation.
"We believe that a fully vaccinated campus will allow us to bring back the bulk of our workforce and lift many of the public health restrictions that have been in place for over a year," the university announced in a press release.
Previously, students were informed vaccinations would be required for the fall semester. Last week, Saint Louis University announced Wednesday all students and employees who plan to be on campus this fall must be vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.