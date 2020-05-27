ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University has released preliminary plans for the upcoming academic year.
As part of a phased approach to bring all students and faculty back to the Danforth Campus, the university will have staggered start dates, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin announced Wednesday.
On June 1, Washington University plans to bring several hundred employees back to the campus as part of their first phase to resume normal operations.
For those attending the Brown School and Law School, the first day of the fall semester will take place on Aug. 24. The last day of classes for the semester will occur on Dec. 4 with reading and final examines taking place Dec. 7-16. The spring 2021 semester will then begin on Jan. 19.
Classes in Arts & Sciences, McKelvey Engineering, Olin Business School, Sam Fox School and University College will start on Sept. 14 and conclude on Dec. 18. Final examines will then be held remotely after Jan. 1 and the spring semester will start on Jan. 25.
According to Martin, the School of Medicine will communicate with their students separately regarding their schedule.
Martin said the school plans to return to in-person instruction at the start of the academic year, but that modifications could be made for social distancing and other precautions to keep everyone safe.
Click here to read the complete letter from Chancellor Martin.
