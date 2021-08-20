ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – With constant rule changes when it comes to things like masks and social distancing, it can be hard to get your kids to follow along.
Washington University Child Psychologist Dr. Neha Navsaria recommends not instantly jumping into losing privileges. She said one of the best tools is to praise the behaviors you want to see, for example take a minute and tell your child they are doing a great job wearing their mask and thank them for washing their hands without being asked.
"But, when they are wearing their masks, making good decisions, say those things, so easy to forget when life gets busy you take for granted everything when they're running nice and smoothly at home but that is when kids get shaped to remember and move in the right direction,” she said.
Dr. Navsaria suggests if you lose your cool and perhaps come on a little too strong try to acknowledge that. Tell kids you’re having big emotions about this too because you don’t want them to get germs, so you’re connecting it back to your goal of keeping everyone safe and healthy.
She also encourages informing children when you want to have a family conversation and not to spring it on them. Dr. Navsaria said children should be part of the discussion and parents should open the floor to hear what kids think. Children of all ages are more likely to follow the rules if they’re part of the process. When talking with older kids who will likely find themselves having to make decision on their own how to stay safe.
"Think about how to talk to your kids about drugs, alcohol, risky situations, that apply to this situation because it is very similar, assessing the risk and trying to make good decisions about it,” she said.
Dr. Navsaria also emphasizes that it is important to talk with children about how they want to be reminded to follow the rules, for example verbal reminders or notes around the house.
