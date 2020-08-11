ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Researchers at Washington University are in the process of testing a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Sean Whelan, head of molecular microbiology at Washington University, said his team has mimicked a portion of the COVID virus to produce the vaccine and successfully tested it on mice, a technique used to develop the Ebola vaccine.
“We’ve demonstrated that when we give that virus to mice, those mice are protected against infection by SARS COVID 2, which is exactly what we would want to happen if this is a vaccine candidate," said Whelan.
Mice cannot naturally contract COVID-19, so researchers at Washington University are now working with a company to test the vaccine on monkeys. If that proves successful, the vaccine would move to the final stage, which is testing it on humans.
“Until we actually start using the vaccine in people we’re not really going to know which is the optimal in terms of providing a long term, durable, protective immune response," said Whelan.
This comes as Russia said it has developed the first vaccine, calling it Sputnik V.
"I know that it works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity," said Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Whelan is worried Russia is cutting a very important corner.
“We want to know that our medicines are safe and that’s why it’s important to have clinical trials," said Whelan. “It would be a setback for the entire vaccine industry for something that wasn’t safe to ultimately go into people."
Whelan is confident his team's vaccine will advance to the next stages. He's hoping to begin testing it on humans by the end of this year.
