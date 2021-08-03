ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University has launched a COVID-19 exposure notification system.
Mo/Notify is a smartphone system that will alert university faculty, staff and students when they have been near another user who has tested positive for the virus. The pilot program was launched with approval from the state of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. After the pilot period, the university said they will look to lead efforts to possibly expand the system.
The system uses a smartphone’s Bluetooth to exchange randomly generated codes with nearby smartphones also running the system. When two phones are near one another they will record each other’s random codes and store them for 14 days.
"Right now, with the emergency of new variants like Delta, the ability to find out if you've been exposed has never been more important and we want to make sure people have that information to act quickly for testing or to isolate or both," explained Dr. Philip Payne, director of the university’s Institute for Informatics and associate dean for health information and data science.
The app is available on Android and iPhone devices.
