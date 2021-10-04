ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A large investment into one of St. Louis’ most prestigious universities will support its future students.
Washington University will invest $1 billion in financial aid through a program called “Gateway to Success”. The university says the school will no longer consider an applicants’ ability to pay for undergraduate admissions.
The goal is to make sure all students who want to attend the university are able to attend regardless of their financial status.
