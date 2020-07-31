ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University has released more information regarding the fall semester.
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said the university has been focused on the upcoming semester and the stops needed to unsure everyone is safe.
The plan released July 31 advises that all students, faculty, staff and visitors need to wear a mask or face covering at all times, practice social distancing, screen for symptoms daily and practice personal hygiene. A campus-wide Integrated Disinfectant Plan will also be implanted.
In addition, the university will have an alert system to evaluate the severity of COVID-19 transmission in the region and assess whether adjustments need to be made regarding campus operations.
For residential housing, changes will be implemented to reduce the population density, which includes single bedrooms for all and reduction in the overall number of students living in Residential Life housing.
In late May, the university announced a phased approach to bring all students and faculty back to the Danforth Campus. In that plan, there were staggered start dates.
On June 1, Washington University brought back several hundred employees to the campus as part of their first phase to resume normal operations.
For those attending the Brown School and Law School, the first day of the fall semester will take place on Aug. 24. The last day of classes for the semester will occur on Dec. 4 with reading and final exams taking place Dec. 7-16. The spring 2021 semester will then begin on Jan. 19.
Classes in Arts & Sciences, McKelvey Engineering, Olin Business School, Sam Fox School and University College will start on Sept. 14 and conclude on Dec. 18. Final examines will then be held remotely after Jan. 1 and the spring semester will start on Jan. 25.
According to Martin, the School of Medicine will communicate with their students separately regarding their schedule.
Martin said coursework will be delivered in a variety of formats with some courses being only online or in-person, and others in a hybrid format.
Click here for a detailed look at the university’s fall plan.
