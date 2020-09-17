ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former chancellor of Washington University William H. "Bill" Danforth died Wednesday at the age of 94.
Danforth served at Washington University for 65 years, 24 of which he was chancellor. He became chairman of Washington University’s Board of Trustees when he retired as chancellor in 1995.
“Throughout his nearly seven decades of leadership and service, Bill forged a profound and indelible legacy that will remain in our community in perpetuity,” said Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. “Most notably, we will remember Bill for taking the university from what was once known as a commuter campus to the world-renowned institution it is today, including raising the prominence of the School of Medicine — Bill’s academic ‘home’ and the place where his leadership and service at Washington University began."
He is credited for the establishment of 70 faculty professorships; construction of dozens of new buildings; tripling the number of student scholarships; and growth of the endowment to $1.72 billion endowment, which at the time was the seventh largest in the country, according to the university.
“Bill Danforth was a giant in every way — leadership, character, authenticity, modesty — for the great and enduring benefit of both Washington University and the entire St. Louis region. We will forever cherish his memory,” said Andrew E. Newman, chair of Washington University’s Board of Trustees.
Danforth was the 13th chancellor of the university. He's brother to Senator Jack Danforth.
