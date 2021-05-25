ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion planted hundreds of Black Lives Matter flags to mark one year since George Floyd was killed.
The flags were planted in the shape of 9:29, which represents the nine minutes and 29 seconds that Floyd had former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed against his neck. A poster was also put on display stating, “Today we uplift George Floyd’s life as it sparked an awakening on race, justice, and the need for action in our country and around the world. We remember with these flags the nine minutes and twenty nine seconds that Floyd struggled for his life on a street in Minneapolis, Minnesota. #BlackLivesMatter.”
"We felt that it was important to be reminded for that time his life was not taken into account and it represents so much of what our black community, our brown community and other communities of color have experienced over the previous history of our country,” said Dean of Student Affairs Mark Kamimura-Jiménez.
Kamimura-Jiménez told News 4 he hopes the flags make people of color feel welcome when they come on campus. He also said the flags represent everyone who continues to fight against social injustice.
