ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University hopes to give up to half of their new medical students free or reduced tuition.
The school has committed $100 million over the next 10 years to allow some future medical students to attend tuition-free or with partial tuition support.
The funding for the program is made possible through new funding from the School of Medicine and the university’s affiliated training hospitals, Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The program will start this fall and hopes to draw students from a variety of backgrounds.
