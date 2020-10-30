ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Washington University is looking for up to 500 adults in the St. Louis region to be part of a phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The School of Medicine is a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s phase 3 clinical research study, called the ENSEMBLE trial, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, JNJ-78436735, also known as Ad26.COV2.S
“A safe and effective vaccine that can protect against COVID-19 infection is critical for ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rachel Presti, MD, PhD, an associate professor of medicine and medical director of Washington University’s Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Unit, which is leading the trial. “In seeking volunteers, we are hoping to enroll people from diverse communities across the St. Louis region, as well as those who are at high risk of infection due to their age or the nature of their jobs, such as essential workers.”
The double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial is seeking up to 500 adults ages 18 and older in the region.
To learn more about the trial email idcru@wustl.edu or call 314-454-0058 or visit the Division of Infectious Diseases clinical trials website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.