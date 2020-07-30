ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Washington University graduate is leading the team sending NASA’s newest rover to Mars.
Project Scientist Ken Farley said a primary goal of the Perseverance rover will be to search for evidence of ancient life. The rover will drill into the planet’s surface to look for signs of long-dead microscopic organisms that may have thrived on Mars billions of years ago.
“There are environments that have been found, especially by the Curiosity rover, that by every characteristics that we know of looks habitable,” he said.
Searching for evidence of life isn’t the rover’s only mission, it will also study the climate and geology of Mars. A first-of-its kind Mars helicopter will also be on the planet capturing aerial views of Mars’ surface. Perseverance will also collect samples of Martian rock with plans to one day return them to Earth.
"To really be sure that we're seeing signs of ancient life on Mars in rocks there, we have to bring back samples to Earth to check,” said NASA TV’s Briony Horgan.
According to researchers, the mission is ready to go thanks to nearly all their work wrapping up before the coronavirus pandemic began.
"If this had happened six months ago when we had hundreds of hundreds of people at the laboratory building things, we wouldn't have made it,” Farley said.
The Perseverance rover is expected to touch down on Mars just over 200 days after being launched on July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.