ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After more than five hours, a standoff between an armed man and police came to an end Friday.
Around 10 a.m. authorities were informed a suspect wanted for first degree murder in Washington state had violated parole in Missouri and was possibly hiding in a home in the 3900 block of Utah.
SWAT officers and crisis negotiators arrived on scene and made contact with the man shortly after.
The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Kyle Johnson-Clark, was reluctant to leave the residence, and fired shots inside the home and at officers, according to police.
Around 3 p.m., after a tactical deployment of the SWAT team, the Johnson-Clark and two other individuals exited the home.
Police are unsure if the two additional subjects were held against their will.
Police found an assault rifle and a handgun inside the home.
No one was injured during the incident.
