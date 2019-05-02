WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The Washington Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of badly beating her mother for her debit card.
Officers arrived to a home on Valley Trailer Court Sunday for a report of a serious assault. Once there, a woman said she had gotten into a fight with her daughter, Ashley Bowers, over her debit card.
The victim told police Bowers allegedly threw her against the walls of her home and was choked her twice to the point where she was about to pass out.
Officials say the woman had a broken nose, injuries to her mouth and a laceration to one of her arms. She was transported to an area hospital for her injuries.
Bowers was located close by the home and taken into custody. Authorities found the stolen card which was reportedly used at a local store to buy cigarettes and beer.
Bowers was charged with one count of robbery. She is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Franklin County Detention Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.