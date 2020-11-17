WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With cases surging in the region, there’s a renewed push for a mask mandate in Washington, Missouri.
The issue will be the focus on a special city council meeting next Monday, and it will be the second time a proposed mask mandate will go before the council.
In August the eight-person council was split and the mayor's "no" vote on a proposed mandate broke the deadlock.
Tuesday, Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said he supports a mandate, and he hopes there will be a different outcome this time.
“Definitely there is fatigue with people who just want to return to normal, but I also think people are seeing the numbers and recognize there is a problem,” he said. “We are starting to see our healthcare systems, regionally and locally at Mercy, we're seeing them reach capacity and seeing the workers being taxed. I think [the council] is almost again a 50/50 split.”
There is no time set yet for Monday's special meeting, which will be held at Washington City Hall.
