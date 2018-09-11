WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Washington, Missouri Police Department has taken a 19-year-old into custody in reference to a shooting late last month.
Police said Samuel Hays Baker, 19, is a person of interest in reference to a shooting on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Highway 100 and Washington Corners around 8:10 p.m.
Police tell News 4, a detective spotted Baker on foot Tuesday afternoon as Baker ran into a home. Police eventually talked Baker into coming out and he surrendered peacefully.
According to police, multiple shell casings were found in the area after the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire late last month. Officials said one person was believed to be hit by the gunfire.
Baker reportedly has contacts and associates throughout Franklin County
Police said Baker should be considered "armed and dangerous."
The non-emergency phone number for Washington Communications is 636-390-1050.
