WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have taken four males into custody in connection with several property damages that have occurred throughout Washington over the past few days.
Police say numerous cars and other properties were spray painted by the suspects. Police were able to attain video and identify one of the suspects in the act which led to the arrest of the four.
The Washington Police Department says if you have been a victim of similar property damage to contact them as the investigation is ongoing.
