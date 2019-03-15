WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Washington, Missouri man plans to use his lottery winnings for home upgrades and tuition costs for his child’s college.
Robert Rousch won $100,000 on an “I Love Lucy” Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket that he purchased on March 7 at the Wet End Station on West Fifth Street.
“It was a bit of fate that I ended up with this ticket,” he said. “I left work a little early to run an errand. When I stopped for gas, the person in front of me in line was buying the same ticket.”
Rousch is the first player to claim a $100,000 prize in the “I Love Lucy” game, which was first introduced on Feb. 25. The scratcher series has more than $6.6 million in total prizes, including two other $100,000 top prizes.
