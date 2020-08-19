WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One by one, 47 Washington, Missouri residents voiced their concerns opposing a city-wide mask mandate.
“Government should never be given that power,” said Brian Nieves.
Nieves, a Washington resident and former Missouri state Senator, is co-founder of the movement Missourians Against Mandatory Mask.
“We are not against masks; we want to be very clear about that,” he said.
Nieves said when word got about the mandate, he grew concerned.
“What we are against is the idea that government would be in so much power that it could force citizens, that it could actually put something on their body,” he said.
Nieves said the notion of rejecting this mandate started in smaller towns like Union where more than 400 residents protested a mandate.
Franklin County said they have nearly 800 positive cases of Covid-19, out of the 104,000 residents.
“Any of our neighboring counties would pay to have that kind of ratio,” said Tim Brinker, presiding Franklin County Commissioner.
The mandate opposition did get some rejection from those in the medical community who supported the mandate.
After several hours the city voted to not pass the mandate. However, they did pass a resolution that supports CDC guidelines to encourage residents to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.