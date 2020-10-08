WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Washington city officials decided to call off any events on city property that attract a crowd of 50 people or more. That means the weekly "Music at the Market" concert Thursday night was also cancelled.
Every Monday, the city looks at three metrics and when two are up into the red zone, large gatherings that happen on city property, won't be allowed to go forward.
"I would prefer to see it go on if it's outside and social distancing is available,” said concertgoer Elaine Blackmur.
Bob Knapp has performed many times at the "Music at the Market" concerts and knows how much fun they are for the performers and the audience.
"That is the time when I am the most happy. When we're able to have fun and express joy and watch people have fun dancing all together,” said Knapp.
The Thursday night concerts sponsored by the chamber of commerce have drawn good crowds through the summer as people have tried to live life as close to normal as possible.
Each week, the city of Washington uses a matrix it got from Harvard Global Health that looks at three factors. The fourteen day rolling average number of COVID-19 cases, which were up into the red zone with 28 new cases. The fourteen day rolling average of hospitalizations also were up. However, the 14 day rolling average number of deaths were down.
Because Washington met two of the three criteria, it called off all events with crowds of fifty or more that are on city property. This week, that's just the concert at the farmer's market.
"As much as we enjoy doing the concerts, if they don't feel it's safe for people then I think that's what we have to abide by,” said concertgoer Virginia Knapp.
