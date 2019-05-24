WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenage student is in custody after a threat was found at Washington High School Thursday morning.
Police said writing was found on a stall in a bathroom around 8 a.m. The building was then placed on lockout while police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Louis Airport Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. The building was swept and secured, and the law enforcement presence remained until students were released at noon.
A 15-year-old suspect was later identified and interviewed. He reportedly confessed and was taken into custody.
Juvenile authorities have been notified and police said appropriate charges will be submitted.
