WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Washington High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a threatening comment found written on a restroom wall.
In a Facebook post from the Washington School District, students were evacuated to the football field as a safety precaution. The post also said that police are checking the high school building to determine if the threat is credible and that the sweep of the building will take time to complete.
With police sweeping the building, students were dismissed at 12:45, the school district says.
The school district also said in their Facebook post that, “all students are safe and we appreciate the cooperation as we work through the issue.”
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to gather more information as it is made available.
